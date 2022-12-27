Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 112 positive COVID-19 test results, a slight decrease from last week. Of the 112 positives this week, 8 were PCR, and 104 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 52 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
Brownwood Fire Dept. Responds to Electrical Fire at Chick-fil-A
At 8:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Chick-fil-A, located at 500 E. Commerce. Units arrived on scene to investigate an electrical fire in an outlet. Crews found that Chick-Fil-A employees put the fire out in an outlet to their griller with an ABC fire extinguisher. Damage was contained to the outlet and plug. Chick-Fil-A crews remained to clean up the residue from the discharged fire extinguisher. Health Department was notified to check on the restaurant this morning. As of 09:30 this morning the owner of Chick-Fil-A notified me that they were opened back up.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
brownwoodnews.com
Citizens National Bank announces retirement of John P. Guest
John P. Guest, Chief Executive Officer for Citizens National Bank at Brownwood, announced his retirement after 40 years of service, effective December 31, 2022. He graduated from Abilene High School before attending Cisco Junior College on a Rodeo Scholarship. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ag. Business from Tarleton State University, and he earned a postgraduate degree from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
koxe.com
TSTC schedules Workforce Training classes for spring
Texas State Technical College has scheduled several Workforce Training and Continuing Education classes for the spring semester. Cindy Brunett, TSTC’s executive director of Workforce Training and Continuing Education, said the classes will offer students the opportunity to enter the workforce quickly. “We are excited to be providing these opportunities...
colemantoday.com
Demolition Begins of Old Hospital Buildings at Coleman County Medical Center
Demolition work was underway Tuesday, December 27, 2022 of the 1923 and 1937 buildings at Coleman County Medical Center. The hospital has entered Phase 2 of the project which should last until approximately the end of February. Demo should last about two to three weeks. A connecting corridor will be completed in Phase 3. The new Coleman County Medical Center was constructed to the west of the buildings being taken down. (more below)
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Remains in Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
In the weekly Lake Brownwood report from the Brown County Water Improvement District:. As of 11:30 am Tuesday, December 27 Lake Brownwood was at 8 feet and 1 tenth below spillway meaning mandatory water restrictions continue during Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. As of Tuesday, Lake Brownwood was...
brownwoodnews.com
Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
koxe.com
Two Women Arrested for Suspected Copper Theft
Two women have been charged with theft of copper from a closed/vacant hotel in Brownwood. According to Brownwood Police Department: On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 5:00pm, Officer’s James Holdar and Marquis Thomas were patrolling in the 500 block of East Commerce when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the closed/vacant Oyo Hotel.
koxe.com
Roxie Walton Brown, 70, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Roxie Walton Brown, 70 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Dan Collom, 86, of Brownwood
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
koxe.com
Robert “Mark” Bretzke, 71
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
koxe.com
Faye Purcell, 87, of Bangs
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Services for Faye are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
koxe.com
Lady Lions Win One, Lose One Thursday in Tournament Action
The Brownwood Lady Lions defeated the Coleman Bluekatts 35-29 Thursday evening after losing an afternoon game to Little River Academy 37-30. Brownwood will now play Valley Mills at noon today at Warren Gym. Read the full story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
koxe.com
Ginger Minkley Thomas, 68, of Brownwood
Ginger Minkley Thomas, age 68, of Brownwood, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service for Ginger will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lake Brownwood. Ginger was born on August 27, 1954 in...
koxe.com
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext, 98
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext, 98, died December 27, 2022 in Tyler, TX. She was born on November 28, 1924 in Buford, TX to parents, A.J. and Bennie Lee Adams Hooks. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jay Hooks and...
koxe.com
Nona Carnes, 79, of Bangs
Nona Carnes, age 79, of Bangs passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Nona will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
