7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida
When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
businessobserverfl.com
Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
Mysuncoast.com
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiasts
A Garden PathPhoto byIgnacio Correia 🔴onUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Selby Gardens website and the Sarasota Herald Tribune .
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and Dining
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Bradenton
Arizona McGrath's car found in Sarasota County
Longboat Observer
2022's top 10 real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
Six of 2022’s top 10 residential real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key reached the $10 million level. Here are the top 10 sales. Longboat Shores: Donald and Dawn Meagher sold their home at 3303 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tamara MacCormack, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $13.75 million. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,009 square feet of living area.
fox13news.com
Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Longboat Observer
Some Lakewood Ranch residents to see discolored water from main break
Manatee County issued a release Saturday morning saying that some residents, and especially those north of the Manatee River, will be experiencing discolored water as Manatee County Utilities works to repair a leak in a major transmission line. The leak is near the county's water treatment plant at Lake Manatee,...
Longboat Observer
Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk
From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
visitaparadise.com
Moving to the Florida Gulf Coast in 2023
Why wouldn’t you want to live near “The Friendly City” (Bradenton) in “The Sunshine State” (Florida)? We couldn’t dream up a better location to live than here in paradise. Buying a home in Florida in 2023 is not only an investment in your well-being, but for your future. Especially if you decide to invest in a home on the Gulf Coast in the Anna Maria Island – Bradenton – Ellenton – Sarasota areas!
Longboat Observer
Health department posts red tide advisories from Nokomis to Longboat Key
Sarasota County beaches from Nokomis north were placed under a red tide advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of the bacteria were detected recently in routine testing. Signs were to be posted at the beach in Nokomis, Turtle Beach, Siesta Key Beach, South Lido, North Lido, Longboat Key and the Sarasota Bay beaches along Bird Key and Ringling Causeway.
