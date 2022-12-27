Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO