Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
LA Insider: Lakers Should Trade LeBron James After Latest Comments

Lakers star LeBron James made it clear following Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat that he doesn't want to continue playing losing basketball. Those comments have led Lakers columnist Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times to write that the Purple and Gold should trade James instead of meeting his demands to upgrade the roster in a meaningful way, which almost surely would cost the franchise its 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors

Nick Young is back playing professional basketball. Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month. Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers

Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tatum and Brown scored...
BOSTON, MA

