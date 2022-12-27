Pennsylvania turnpike tolls will increase again in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The cost of using the Pennsylvania turnpike is going to get more expensive in 2023 after an increase was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

The commission approved a 5 percent toll increase for all E-ZPass and Toll by Plate drivers next year. The new rates will hit on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., the PTC announced.

E-ZPass drivers continue to receive the lowest rates across the PA Turnpike, saving nearly 60% compared to the Toll By Plate rates. Non-E-ZPass customers can download the PA TOLL PAY smartphone app to create an autopay account and receive 15% savings on monthly Toll By Plate invoices.

“The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meets its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007, said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “It’s worth noting that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with rates of other U.S. tolling agencies.”

Based on current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC’s plan calls for future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, then 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.

Act 44 of 2007 required the PA Turnpike to transfer between $900 and (more recently) $450 million annually to the Commonwealth to support transportation projects statewide.

The PA Turnpike continues to make it easier and more convenient to pay tolls. It recently partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network so customers can use cash to pay Toll By Plate invoices and add funds to E-ZPass accounts.

The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass and from $28 to $29.40 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.

