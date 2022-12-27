Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
whereyat.com
New Year's Room With A Vue Above NOLA
Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NOLA.com
King Cake Hub opens with a pageant at Zony Mash and two locations for 2023 Carnival season
Jennifer Samuels announced the opening dates and locations for King Cake Hub, the seasonal market offering a wide selection of king cakes from area bakeries. There also will be a King Cake Monarch Pageant on the eve of king cake season at Zony Mash Beer Project. The main King Cake...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell is too weak to lead: Let's focus on who can take New Orleans forward.
My post is not a personal attack on Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It's an attack on what her holding office has meant and how it has affected my family personally. If she’s emboldened enough to defend what deep down she knows has not been fitting to the office, she should be strong enough to say she knows that she’s erred and is willing to correct it.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
Comments / 0