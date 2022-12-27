ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Flood Advisory up Through Sunday, Sandbags Available

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1. There's currently a flood advisory up that replaced a previous flood watch in the region. The advisory goes...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno

NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home

Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Safety Tips for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Local agencies and law enforcement want to help you have a safe New Year's Eve. While everyone enjoys the visuals of a firework show, they also can also be a fire and injury hazard. No fireworks are legal in Nevada except for public fireworks displays permitted through the fire department...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley

Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery

He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown

More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) hosted a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday evening. The RSIC was able to host this important sobriety event for the entire community. Officials say the RSIC community members wer eager to return to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Suspect, 19, arrested in fatal downtown Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Carson City. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Samuel Cocking was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol missing a legal serial number when he was arrested shortly after the shooting Wednesday night . He was carrying an identification card issued in Texas.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Arrest Man in Gas Station Armed Robbery Case

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
RENO, NV

