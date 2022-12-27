Read full article on original website
2news.com
Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power In Reno And Tahoe
A lot of people in our area are without power due to the winter storm. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
2news.com
High avalanche danger in Olympic Valley, officials recommend area evacuations
The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas. Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an...
2news.com
Flood Advisory up Through Sunday, Sandbags Available
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1. There's currently a flood advisory up that replaced a previous flood watch in the region. The advisory goes...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
2news.com
Storey County Under Flood Watch Friday into Saturday, Sandbags Available
In preparation for the upcoming atmospheric storm, predictions from the National Weather Service Reno indicate that heavy rain will impact the region. Although the Truckee River is not expected to reach flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday as water moves out of the mountains.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
2news.com
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
2news.com
Safety Tips for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Local agencies and law enforcement want to help you have a safe New Year's Eve. While everyone enjoys the visuals of a firework show, they also can also be a fire and injury hazard. No fireworks are legal in Nevada except for public fireworks displays permitted through the fire department...
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
2news.com
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) hosted a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday evening. The RSIC was able to host this important sobriety event for the entire community. Officials say the RSIC community members wer eager to return to...
2news.com
Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony
The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office. The ceremony will commence...
2news.com
Suspect, 19, arrested in fatal downtown Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Carson City. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Samuel Cocking was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol missing a legal serial number when he was arrested shortly after the shooting Wednesday night . He was carrying an identification card issued in Texas.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man in Gas Station Armed Robbery Case
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges
An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
