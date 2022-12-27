ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)

BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Franklin Reinhardt, age 99

Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas

A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Cheyenne Bottoms expert explains '22 broken antler theme

GREAT BEND — Every hunting season is different. With the deer seasons coming to a close at the end of the year, Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner reflected on some of the things he and other hunters saw this season. One ongoing theme that made this year different: broken deer antlers.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay

A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

Jake Gill Holiday Re-gift concert set for Jan. 6 in Hays

Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser

An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy