Man injured by fall from Hays grain elevator after hours-long standoff
On Friday at 4:20 p.m. the Hays Police Department received a call about a man on the grain elevator downtown. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker. Fire fighters...
Hays police help distraught man off downtown grain elevator
First responders in Hays helped a distraught man who was at the top of a grain elevator in downtown Hays on Friday night.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)
BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases
PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
City offices in Hays closed Monday for holiday observance
City of Hays offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Inaccurate report of dismissed ticket issued to cancer patient leads to threats
An opinion piece printed in the Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24 told the tale of a man with inoperable terminal cancer being the victim of three cold-hearted Hays Police Department officers raiding his hospital room to confiscate the cannabis he was using to find some relief from his symptoms. That...
Hays' refuse/recycling collection changes for New Year holiday
Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2 refuse/recycling route collection schedules in Hays will be altered as follows:. Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Routes collected Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Friday, Jan. 6 will...
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Free Christmas tree disposal open at Hays Public Works facility
Citizens are encouraged to bring real Christmas trees to the free disposal site located north of the Public Works building at 1002 Vine St. This area is right next to the bathrooms at Speier ball fields. Place the trees on the east side of the bathrooms. Signs will be posted...
KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
Cheyenne Bottoms expert explains '22 broken antler theme
GREAT BEND — Every hunting season is different. With the deer seasons coming to a close at the end of the year, Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner reflected on some of the things he and other hunters saw this season. One ongoing theme that made this year different: broken deer antlers.
Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay
A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
Jake Gill Holiday Re-gift concert set for Jan. 6 in Hays
Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
Great Bend Starbucks anticipated to open next summer
A storage warehouse was built in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in 1946. The demolition of the 25' x 50' shop building at the corner of 10th and Lincoln was complete this past fall, and now the multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, will be moving in.
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
