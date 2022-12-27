ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest pilots blast leadership over 'absolutely preventable' travel mess

Pilots for Southwest Airlines issued a scathing response to the logistical meltdown this weekend, saying no one was surprised by it except for the company's leadership. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents more than 10,000 pilots, said in a statement Wednesday it believes the mess was preventable. The pilots...
