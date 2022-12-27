Read full article on original website
Southwest pilots blast leadership over 'absolutely preventable' travel mess
Pilots for Southwest Airlines issued a scathing response to the logistical meltdown this weekend, saying no one was surprised by it except for the company's leadership. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents more than 10,000 pilots, said in a statement Wednesday it believes the mess was preventable. The pilots...
Water main break suspends operations at Chicago Post Office
CHICAGO - Retail operations have been suspended at the Post Office in downtown Chicago. The Near West Side facility is located at 433 West Harrison Street. Operations have been suspended due to a water main break. The postal service is currently working to assess the damage and get cleanup underway.
Holiday travel fiasco leaves thousands stranded
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into Southwest Airlines after 3,000 flights were canceled.
