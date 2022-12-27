ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXXFJ_0jvYrOxy00

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather , but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights . The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

United Methodist official split over human sexuality set for late April regionally

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday

Southwest Airlines is looking to restore its flight schedule by Friday after canceling more than 15,000 flights over the last week, potentially bringing relief to stranded holiday travelers.
WJHL

Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.

(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
WISE, VA
WJHL

Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WJHL

Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Water restored to entire Jonesborough Utility System

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Water service has reportedly been restored to the entire Jonesborough Utility System as of 8 p.m. Saturday night. According to a release from town officials, all customers should have water in their homes, ‘unless there was a leak on their side of the line and water was turned off at the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Slow but steady progress that included the discovery of a large leak on an 8-inch line has Jonesborough’s water department set to begin restoring service to some customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville communities Thursday morning. Thousands of the 13,000 customers have been without water since early Monday, when critically low […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police investigating after armed robbery in Chilhowie

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store Saturday morning. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, the armed suspect entered Goodman Jewelers around 10:15 a.m., displayed a firearm and left with merchandise from the store. After leaving the store, the suspect then left in a black […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic tips-off in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 33rd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic opened with a full slate of local teams on Tuesday afternoon. The first game on the Hal Henard Gymnasium floor saw Knoxville Catholic duel the Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak. The Irish were never in doubt on the afternoon, dominating, 68-18. Chuckey-Doak returns to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy