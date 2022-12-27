Read full article on original website
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)
St. Mary's and Logansport Lead District 3-1A All-District List
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at Home
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
KSLA
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
SPD: 2 toddlers shot, 1 dead in accidental discharge
Two people were shot late Friday afternoon on Morningside Dr. in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
KTBS
2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Longview man arrested, charged with murder in Waffle House shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Longview Waffle House. Rayshon Weston LaGarde, of Longview, was taken the Gregg County Jail and his bond has been set at $1.5 million. The shooting on Dec. 23 left one dead and […]
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting
A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Tuesday night that 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her home in the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road Monday. Trejo-Hernandez is 5 foot 9...
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
Stay Safe & Legal: Firework Laws & Tips For Shreveport-Bossier
As you get set to ring in the New Year, Shreveport and Bossier City officials want to remind you to please, do it safely. Especially when it involves fireworks. There is some good news. In a ranking of fireworks injuries by state by Allegiant Fire Protection, Louisiana does very well. Out of the 50 states, Louisiana comes in at number 48, just above Alaska and Hawaii. The top five states are South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan, in that order.
Shreveport Wastewater Samples Showing Rise in COVID
Wastewater samples from Shreveport recently have shown a major increase in COVID cases here in Northwest Louisiana. The Center for Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport has been monitoring samples. “You can typically see a spike in SARS-Co-V-2 levels maybe about two weeks or so before cases...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
