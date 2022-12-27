ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area

Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
SELMA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
SELMA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County.  Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSFA

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a teenager was fatally shot this week. Capt. Jarrett Williams said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim, later identified by police as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery, died from his injuries on Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY, AL

