Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Many people will be glad to see 2022 come to an end. Inflation has exploded to a 40-year high. In response, the. has increased interest rates multiple times. The stock market has dropped significantly in value. We recently witnessed one of the biggest financial crimes in the cyber currencies market. There is political uncertainty around the world. While individuals have no control over any of these things, we need to take steps that we can control to help our families.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO