How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life, According to Experts
In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...
Your Financial Future: Set reasonable financial goals for 2023
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Many people will be glad to see 2022 come to an end. Inflation has exploded to a 40-year high. In response, the. has increased interest rates multiple times. The stock market has dropped significantly in value. We recently witnessed one of the biggest financial crimes in the cyber currencies market. There is political uncertainty around the world. While individuals have no control over any of these things, we need to take steps that we can control to help our families.
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis
The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year
It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
Expert forecasts 2023 as a year of ‘economic pain’
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell was asked what was in store for the economy after yet another rate hike intended to tame inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not and, if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not," Powell said on Dec. 14, after the Federal Open Market Committee's final meeting for 2022. "It's just not…
Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast
A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
Layin' It on the Line: Will a diverse retirement plan provide peace of mind?
Standard-Examiner (Ogden, UT) Since 2000, the U.S. dollar has lost an incredible 44.2% of its purchasing power. Reports from the government's. , the official tracker of inflation statistics, indicate inflation may be worse than we think. Even as interest rates remain at their lowest,. Federal Reserve. policies may push inflation...
What’s next for the economy? 10 charts that show where things stand.
The 2022 economy was a jumble of flip-flopping growth, decades-high inflation and fears that a steep slowdown could plunge the country into recession. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively trying to slow the economy enough to cool inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not— and if we do, whether it's going to be a deep…
Jerome Powell quotes: Best of 2022
Rockdale Citizen, The (Conyers, GA) Running the Federal Reserve at a time of high economic volatility is no easy drive. Yet Chair. has a firm grip on the steering wheel. has been on the job as the nation's leading economic policymaker since February, 2018. During that time Powell has served...
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
