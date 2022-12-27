Read full article on original website
Gemini twins suedWinklevosses accused of fraud in potential class action
The complaint filed by investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleges that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sold interest-bearing accounts on Gemini without registering them as securities and fully alerting customers of the potential risks. Gemini is scrambling to recover $900 million in customer funds held by its lending partner on the…
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
Lindberg's top associate to be sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud charges
A top executive for embattled North Carolina insurance executive Greg Lindberg is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges in connection with an elaborate scheme to shunt millions of dollars from Lindberg's insurance companies. He now faces charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a second trial on…
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
United States , Dec. 30 -- eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health Plan to get licensed in. in nearly a decade, is looking to disrupt the health insurance industry by providing high quality, affordable care to Beneficiaries in. Massachusetts. and eventually beyond. The company also announced that former Apple CEO.
