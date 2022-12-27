Read full article on original website
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Nursing Homes Facing a Worker Shortage, Encourage Job-Seekers to Walk In
Pennsylvania’s aging military veterans are waiting – sometimes for months – to get into nursing homes. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, the state is hoping to hire hundreds more nurses and health care workers to meet demand. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/20/22)
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
United States , Dec. 30 -- eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health Plan to get licensed in. in nearly a decade, is looking to disrupt the health insurance industry by providing high quality, affordable care to Beneficiaries in. Massachusetts. and eventually beyond. The company also announced that former Apple CEO.
While new reported COVID cases fall in PA, hospitalizations tick up. See latest CDC map
31 Pennsylvania counties are at a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. See where your county stands.
Nonprofit report identifies Richmond as facing increased risk of climate disasters
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The city of Richmond has more factors that put it at risk for future weather disasters in coming years than any other locality in. , according to a report published. Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit organization researching ways to adapt and prepare for climate change, found that...
WGAL
Cases of congenital syphilis on rise in Pennsylvania, according to health department
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there has been a disturbing rise in a preventable disease that affects newborns. That's why state health officials are urging soon-to-be moms to get an important screening. "We really would have thought that congenital syphilis had gone away for good. This really is a...
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – — Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor. office said a "limited review" revealed no evidence of...
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
Federal Funding to Supplement Connecticut Health Program
HARTFORD — Gov. has announced that his administration has received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state's Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan coverage available through Access Health CT and free...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
wkok.com
COVID Update: Over 200 New Statewide Hospitalizations
HARRISBURG – Released Wednesday, the state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update details a significant drop in the number of new cases we’ve come to expect here in The Valley and statewide. In stark contrast though, more than 200 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized this past week and another Northumberland County resident died from the disease.
wccsradio.com
FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
Sickness spreading throughout region as end of year nears
BELLEVUE, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t come down with something this month. “Yea they’ve gotten sick but nothing too severe or I’ve had to take them to the hospital,” said Allison Park mom Valerie Harper. Haper has two little ones...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes
Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
