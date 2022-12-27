ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care

-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
OREGON STATE
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]

United States , Dec. 30 -- eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health Plan to get licensed in. in nearly a decade, is looking to disrupt the health insurance industry by providing high quality, affordable care to Beneficiaries in. Massachusetts. and eventually beyond. The company also announced that former Apple CEO.
BOSTON, MA
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers

And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
FLORIDA STATE
Federal Funding to Supplement Connecticut Health Program

HARTFORD — Gov. has announced that his administration has received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state's Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan coverage available through Access Health CT and free...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
FLORIDA STATE
COVID Update: Over 200 New Statewide Hospitalizations

HARRISBURG – Released Wednesday, the state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update details a significant drop in the number of new cases we’ve come to expect here in The Valley and statewide. In stark contrast though, more than 200 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized this past week and another Northumberland County resident died from the disease.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes

Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
