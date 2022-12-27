Read full article on original website
Will the Fed blink in 2023? Will Congress throw more fuel on the fire?
In the final week of 2022, we Americans can foresee two significant economic risks in 2023. The first one is a probability that the Federal Reserve will get weak-kneed and stop raising interest rates before inflation is truly under control. The second risk is that Congress will continue to spend...
Wall Street rebounds strongly on good employment data after two consecutive declines
Wall Street is advancing strongly on Thursday, December 29, due to a strong momentum in technology and growth stocks, after data showed signs of cooling in the labor market and eased concerns about future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The mega-cap stocks of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc climb more than 2%, also helped by a…
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast
A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in November
Dec 28- Contracts to buy used U.S. homes fell much more than expected in November, declining for a sixth straight month, as the cost of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on the housing market as the central bank seeks to curb inflation. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, based on signed contracts, fell 4%…
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis
The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for assessing property development condition (USPTO 11527061): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Amann, Manfred (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11527061, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies
A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
Your Financial Future: Set reasonable financial goals for 2023
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Many people will be glad to see 2022 come to an end. Inflation has exploded to a 40-year high. In response, the. has increased interest rates multiple times. The stock market has dropped significantly in value. We recently witnessed one of the biggest financial crimes in the cyber currencies market. There is political uncertainty around the world. While individuals have no control over any of these things, we need to take steps that we can control to help our families.
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Layin' It on the Line: Will a diverse retirement plan provide peace of mind?
Standard-Examiner (Ogden, UT) Since 2000, the U.S. dollar has lost an incredible 44.2% of its purchasing power. Reports from the government's. , the official tracker of inflation statistics, indicate inflation may be worse than we think. Even as interest rates remain at their lowest,. Federal Reserve. policies may push inflation...
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year
It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
New York renters to get flood risk disclosures for properties
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) Landlords will now have to disclose flood risks to renters under a new New York law. signed the bill that comes in response to increasing floods due to the effects of climate change. Every. New York county. has declared a flood disaster declaration in the last...
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
