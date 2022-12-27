Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in Hawaii after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed on him
Sione Veikoso, a football player at BYU, was tragically killed at a construction site in Hawaii. He was just 22 years old. Veikoso was reportedly visiting his home in Hawaii when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed and trapped three men. Veikoso was reportedly pronounced dead...
Did Mike McDaniel lie about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion? He definitely changed his story
Mike McDaniel has been caught up in the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa concussion madness, and it is likely not fair, but you have to ask yourself if the Dolphins are trying to cover things up. On December 26th, Coach McDaniel told reporters Tua met with doctors and told them...
Raiders WR Davante Adams sounds off after news his best friend was benched | He is the reason I came here
Davante Adams is not upset with the benching of Derek Carr. Adams was willing to be traded to Las Vegas because his college teammate and best friend Derek Carr was the quarterback, and it sounds like he is not taking the news too well. “Obviously, I don’t think anybody was...
NFL Transactions for December 29, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears worked out DB Nate Brooks, DB Nate Meadors, DB Greg Stroman, and DB Chris Westry. Packers worked out DB Tyrell Ford and DB Abram Smith. Raiders placed OLB Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on I/R. Raiders signed DL Isaac Rochell off the Browns PS. Raiders signed LB Harvey...
