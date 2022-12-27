Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
musictimes.com
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
