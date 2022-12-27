ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Police officers found a man shot on Houston's southside after receiving an alert from the ShotSpotter program, HPD said.

Houston police responded to the 4400 block of Idaho Street at Cullen Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Monday after getting the report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a man in his vehicle with a gunshot graze wound to the head.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV with a busted window.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition -- where investigators hoped to talk to him and get more information about what happened.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was shot while driving, though it was unclear exactly where he was when he was struck. He rolled to a stop after he realized he was hurt.

Investigators said many shell casings were found at the scene.

