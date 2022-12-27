ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated

Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated. FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details...
OHIO STATE
Neighbors Make the Difference for Isolated Chinese-American Seniors

Neighbors Make the Difference for Isolated Chinese-American Seniors. THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in tight-knit communities where neighbors are connected to one another helped improve health outcomes for older Chinese Americans, a new study found. Rutgers University researchers used data from a study of more than 3,100...
CHICAGO, IL
Mental Health Reporting Requirements Among New Georgia Laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but...
GEORGIA STATE

