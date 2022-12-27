Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynetimes.com
Brongo, Tyler Andrew
PALMYRA: Tyler A. Brongo died unexpectedly in his home on December 27 at age 41. Tyler was born on August 14, 1981 in Rochester, New York. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph T. Brongo. Tyler is survived by his mother, Linda Brongo, his siblings, Ralph (Holly) Brongo and Lara Brongo (Krishna) Pacifici, nephews Devin and Matt Brongo, Samson and Leo Pacifici, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
waynetimes.com
Best, David W.
LYONS: It’s with heavy hearts to announce the passing of David W. Best on Dec 22, 2022. At the age of 83, Just 3 days before his birthday. A memorial services will be held by his family at a later date. David had a passion working on cars, collecting...
waynetimes.com
How the Times Comes Together
This is how the Times of Wayne County comes together. No, there are no big offices with scads of staff running around, pushing to make deadline for the next edition. This staff consists of Me and Wife Patti, in an approximately 12x12 bedroom in a our two bedroom house in Walworth. Our desks are about 4+ feet apart with another, with an unused desk on the other side of the room. The small closet is the supplies storage room and dust collector.
Comments / 0