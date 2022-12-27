Read full article on original website
The Power of Smart Collections in Lightroom
Lightroom has a wide variety of tools for organizing and finding your images, and one of the most useful features is Smart Collections. If you have not yet taken advantage of Smart Collections, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you what they are and how to take advantage of them for organizing your photos.
Green fairy in the woods
Hi, trying to figure out how to create good composites. This is a new venture for me, and I started with this composite. Please help me learn how to become good at it, give me constructive criticism, I thank you in advance! :)
Can the Fujifilm X-T5 Keep Up With Popular Full Frame Options?
Fujifilm X-T5 and X-H2 were major steps forward for the company, offering a brand new high-resolution sensor in tandem with a range of advanced features that help them compete with a variety of full frame cameras. This excellent video review takes a look at the X-T5 and how it compares with the Sony a7 IV and Canon EOS R6 Mark II.
What a Difference Two Days Make!
These two images were shot from the same position at the back of my yard at more or less the same time of day Thursday and today. I've made similar panoramic images from this spot many times over the past few years to show changing foliage, seasons, weather, and the state of the now more or less complete sewer project. For instance, the open area did not use to be open. If you look very carefully you can see manhole covers. In the very back, you can see the access road they had to clear for the new and much larger pipes. There's probably a good joke about us being so full of it that they needed to expand the sewage line, but that joke probably requires language inappropriate for this site.
Breathe New Life Into Pictures Taken With Old or Low-Resolution Cameras
Many professional photographers are certain to have images that were taken on outdated cameras or taken on low-resolution sensors. But what happens if you want to print these images large or bring them up to current camera technology standards? Well, Luminar Neo might just be the answer for you. In...
A Review of the Impressive New Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
Viltrox has established themselves as a manufacturer of lenses priced at extremely competitive levels, and despite those low costs, many of their options keep pace with much more expensive offerings. Their latest lens, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm shooters a nice portrait focal length paired with an extremely wide maximum aperture, all at a very affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Am I missing something with iTTL?
I'm using a D5600 with an SB-800 mounted on the hot shoe aimed over my head and bouncing off the wall behind me in TTL mode. The first photo was taken at 1/60 at f/2.8, ISO100. The second photo was taken at 1/60 at f16, ISO100. Shouldn't the flash compensate for the underexposure/stopping down? I did increase my ISO but I would think that the flash should be able to compensate, especially if I am looking to avoid grain/noise in my photo.
