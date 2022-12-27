These two images were shot from the same position at the back of my yard at more or less the same time of day Thursday and today. I've made similar panoramic images from this spot many times over the past few years to show changing foliage, seasons, weather, and the state of the now more or less complete sewer project. For instance, the open area did not use to be open. If you look very carefully you can see manhole covers. In the very back, you can see the access road they had to clear for the new and much larger pipes. There's probably a good joke about us being so full of it that they needed to expand the sewage line, but that joke probably requires language inappropriate for this site.

14 HOURS AGO