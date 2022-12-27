Read full article on original website
Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth among counties where sobriety checkpoints will be held in January
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth, Brown, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha and Spink.
Cole O’Conner wins 2022 DRG Media Group Countdown to Christmas grand prize!
Cole O’Conner’s computer work station at home will be less cluttered after winning an all in one computer package from CommTech in Pierre during last night’s (Dec. 28, 2022) DRG Media Group Countdown to Christmas grand prize drawing. O’Conner qualified as a finalist on Day 8 of...
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol Pierre Composite Squadron assist Feeding South Dakota after winter storms
Civil Air Patrol in South Dakota is assisting Feeding South Dakota (FSD) and other agencies in their efforts to feed South Dakotans who have been snowed in for over a week because of winter storms. The operational support was approved this week (Dec. 28, 2022) by the Civil Air Patrol...
Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem
Two of the seven inmates whose sentences were commuted by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Christmas Eve were involved with deaths that occurred in Hughes and Lyman Counties in central South Dakota. 57-year-old Connie Hirsch of Blunt was sentenced May 17, 2012, to 35 years in prison for First-Degree...
Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, December 29, 2022
Timber Lake 57, North Central 54 (OT) Houston (TN) 75, Brandon Valley 74 (2 OT) Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Tampa Bay 2, New York Rangers 1 (SO) Ottawa 4, Washington 3 (OT) New York Islanders 2, Columbus 1. St. Louis 3, Chicago 1. Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2. Arizona...
