ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

UHP to increase DUI patrols, enforcement during New Year's weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers plan to increase law enforcement during New Year's weekend. Instead of being concentrated in one area, troopers will be scattered throughout the Wasatch Front, and into parts of northern and southern Utah. The goal of the New Year's Eve blitz is to make sure they stay true to their mission of Zero Fatalities and keep Utahns safe from impaired driving.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah firework safety for New Year’s celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY — As the New Year’s Eve celebrations begin fireworks are almost surely to follow. Fireworks are a great way to ring in the New Year, but it is always good to know how and when to safely use them. Lehi City Fire Marshall, Garion Rowett,...
UTAH STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ktalnews.com

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
SABINE PARISH, LA
knau.org

Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.
FARMINGTON, NM
KSLTV

Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC4

Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend

Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy