Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
University of Idaho alums in Utah react to arrest of suspect in student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, and alums in Utah react to his capture with relief and sadness. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their...
Utah father hit by car at airport, police say driver lost control of handicap accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
UHP to increase DUI patrols, enforcement during New Year's weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers plan to increase law enforcement during New Year's weekend. Instead of being concentrated in one area, troopers will be scattered throughout the Wasatch Front, and into parts of northern and southern Utah. The goal of the New Year's Eve blitz is to make sure they stay true to their mission of Zero Fatalities and keep Utahns safe from impaired driving.
Utah firework safety for New Year’s celebrations
SALT LAKE CITY — As the New Year’s Eve celebrations begin fireworks are almost surely to follow. Fireworks are a great way to ring in the New Year, but it is always good to know how and when to safely use them. Lehi City Fire Marshall, Garion Rowett,...
Arizona man arrested in Nebraska after being accused of kidnapping Utah teen
An Arizona man who is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy from Layton, Utah, has been arrested in Nebraska early Wednesday morning.
Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be available.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
Man tried setting makeshift shelter on fire, trapping 3, charges say
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Weber County — Police say a homeless man trapped three people in a makeshift dwelling and set it on fire because he believed his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with attempted aggravated arson and three counts of...
Missing suspects from South Salt Lake homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — More than seven months after a man was shot and killed outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store, two missing suspects were arrested in California and another suspect turned himself in to police. Romero Charles Williams, 26, was found dead outside a WinCo...
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend
Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
