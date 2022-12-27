ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan co-leader sentenced to 16 years in 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407rQl_0jvXlKnH00

The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in August in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fox and Croft were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018, won reelection in November over Tudor Dixon, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Whitmer wasn't physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests.

The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the "driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way."

Croft is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C72oT_0jvXlKnH00
This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a "false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Kent County Jail via AP

Their convictions came months after a different jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan , couldn't reach a verdict but acquitted two other men.

Fox and Croft in 2020 met with like-minded provocateurs at a summit in Ohio, trained with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin and took a ride to "put eyes" on Whitmer's vacation home with night-vision goggles, according to evidence.

"People need to stop with the misplaced anger and place the anger where it should go, and that's against our tyrannical ... government," Fox declared that spring, boiling over COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to gun ownership.

"They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they actually seized her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing ahead of the hearing.

In 2020, Fox, 39, was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer said he was depressed, anxious and smoking marijuana daily.

Two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks: Ty Garbin already is free after a 2 1/2-year prison term, while Kaleb Franks was given a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently were given lengthy sentences for assisting Fox earlier in the summer of 2020. Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer's vacation home is located.

When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given "comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a "fake deal."

Related
CBS Detroit

'You've got to deliver': Democrats take charge in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats will be in charge of Michigan's state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor.With control of the state House and Senate and the governor's office, Democrats also will face a test of whether their party can deliver on years of promises in a swing state where they must appeal to more than just their base. Their performance could have wider consequences in 2024 for the presidential battleground state: The...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.Barry Croft Jr. was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The two men were convicted in August of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids.They were accused of running a...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

School threats are happening frequently, but, what's the mental impact?

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - School threats continue to rise across America. Schools in the Metro Detroit area are no strangers to incidents as well. Every time a hoax or threat happens, does it have an effect on students?Detroit Now News talked with, Dr. Ronald Samarian, he is the Chief of Psychiatry at Corewell Health William Beaumont University in Royal Oak. According to the mental health professional, there's a difference between hearing about a threat and being in a threatening situation. As school threats are made he understands how it can trigger reactions."Students can react in a number of ways they...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Feds: Michigan man illegally imported Glock conversion devices from Russia

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County firearms dealer is charged after officials say he illegally imported Glock conversion devices from Russia.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 23-year-old Chase Farmer, of St. Clair Shores, is the owner of Shall Not Be Infringed LLC in Clinton Township and was licensed to deal firearms; however, he was not licensed to import firearms.Between November 2020 and March 2021, Farmer illegally imported Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears into the United States through a Russian website, federal officials say. Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears are used to convert standard firearms into machine guns, allowing the weapon to fire multiple rounds at once.Farmer attempted to hide the purchases from authorities, such as falsifying information in his PayPal payments to Russia and ordering under an alias.Officials say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents detected the purchases, uncovering that Farmer also failed to keep proper records as a licensed firearms dealer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted in 2008 of murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms after he shot a man in the jaw during a fight over a slush drink, officials said.He was resentenced to 40 to 60 years, receiving credit for the years served so far, said Jeffrey Williams, the chief Kalamazoo County assistant prosecuting attorney. Murray may become eligible for parole in 2048.He...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system

(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

$300K donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills from Consumers Energy

(CBS DETROIT) - A reprieve for potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans coming from a targeted donation from Consumers Energy. The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will receive $300,000 from the utility company to help veterans pay their heating bills and make emergency home repairs that fall under energy efficiencies, such as furnace and roof repairs. More than 51% of Michigan's nearly 550,000 veterans are age 65 or older and about 21% receive disability compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.  The gift is the largest single donation in the history of the trust fund. The fund is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). "Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months," said MVTF Director Lindell Holm. "We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments." Veterans can call 800-MICH-VET for more information or visit the MVTF webpage and fill out the emergency assistance form.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel urges students impacted by Hope College data breach to protect personal information

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students impacted by the Dec. 15 data breach reported earlier this month to protect their personal information. According to the attorney general's office, an unauthorized party gained access to personal information, including full names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, driver's licenses and student identification numbers."Anyone who received notice from Hope College related to this breach should be taking steps to combat potential identify theft," Nessel said. "While bad actors may have access to your information as a result of this breach, there are ways to protect...
HOLLAND, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
MICHIGAN STATE
whbc.com

3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash

FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday. The state patrol continues investigating. They haven’t come up with an injury number yet....
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

MSP bring Christmas gifts to kids after responding to domestic violence call

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police arrested a father after responding to a domestic violence call, but troopers returned to the home with Christmas gifts for the kids.According to a tweet, troopers from MSP's First District were called on Christmas Day to a home for domestic violence and felonious assault. Following the arrest, troopers learned that the four children in the home didn't get presents.Troopers put money together and brought presents to the children the following day."The kids and mom were extremely thankful. Thank You troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community," MSP said.
MICHIGAN STATE
