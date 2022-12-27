ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ophthalmologytimes.com

AI model shows accuracy in distinguishing mild/severe TED from normal tissue

Researchers are looking for improved detection of disease in patients. Researchers are currently looking for improved detection of thyroid eye disease in patients. A deep learning model for thyroid eye disease (TED) may improve disease detection and outline the need or referrals to oculoplastic surgeons and endocrinologists to ensure that patients diagnosed with the disease receive earlier treatment to prevent permanent disability and vision loss, according to Paul Zhou, MD.
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
scitechdaily.com

What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?

In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
Medical News Today

What is the normal platelet count range based on age?

As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
findingfarina.com

Eye Floaters – Symptoms and Recommended Treatments

Floaters in the eyes can be a very common problem. They are caused by various factors, including a tear or detachment in the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue that lines the inner eye. There are many treatments for these types of floaters. These treatments can include eye drops, a great way to treat floaters, and surgery, which can help patients who suffer from floaters.
physiciansweekly.com

Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
scitechdaily.com

Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers

For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED

According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
physiciansweekly.com

Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma

The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
MedicalXpress

A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma

Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
Healthline

Does Red Light Therapy Help Your Eyes for Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration is a progressive eye disease. Red light therapy might help slow the decline. Red light therapy is gaining popularity for a variety of uses, including cosmetic skin care and wound healing. New research indicates that it may be useful in treating macular degeneration, too. But more studies are needed to measure the full effect and safety of red light as an eye therapy.
MedicalXpress

Diagnostic accuracy high in emergency departments: Report

Diagnostic accuracy is high in the emergency department, with about 5.7 percent of patients misdiagnosed, according to a report published Dec. 15 by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. David E. Newman-Toker, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University Evidence-based Practice Center in Baltimore, and colleagues examined diagnostic errors...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Treating persistent macular holes with heavy silicone oil

Best-corrected visual acuity and minimum linear diameter before surgery may be indicators for anatomical success. Injection of heavy silicone oil to treat persistent, full-thickness macular holes is safe and effective. The preoperative best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and the minimum linear diameter may predict the anatomic success,1 according to Dr Tibor Lohmann, MD, lead author from the Department of Ophthalmology, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany.
physiciansweekly.com

Edoxaban for the Prevention of Thromboembolism in Cardiac Disease Children

The following is a summary of “Edoxaban for Thromboembolism Prevention in Pediatric Patients With Cardiac Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Cardiology by Portman, et al. Low molecular weight heparins or vitamin K antagonists are part of standard of care (SOC) anticoagulation for thromboembolism (TE) prophylaxis...
docwirenews.com

Comparing Biologic Therapies for Asthma

In a recent study led by Dr. Tyler Pitre, researchers sought to compare the efficacy of biologic asthma treatments. Based on their analysis, they concluded tezepelumab and dupilumab effectively reduced asthma exacerbations; however, biologics did not significantly improve exacerbations in patients with low eosinophils, the team noted. Their findings were published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
physiciansweekly.com

Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake

The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
cgtlive.com

BAFFR-targeted CAR-T Demonstrates Complete Response in First Patient With B-NHL in Phase 1 Trial

PeproMene Bio’s PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells), an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05370430), produced a complete response (CR) in the first patient treated. PMB-CT01 is intended to target...
reviewofoptometry.com

First PF Latanoprost Eye Drop Hits the Market

Thea Pharma recently announced the approval of the first preservative-free latanoprost eye drop for open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Preservative-free eye drops are increasingly being preferred by patients and clinicians due to their low side effect profile and minimized impact on the ocular surface. Now, glaucoma patients on drop therapy can also reap the benefits of a preservative-free formula following the recent FDA approval of a new 0.005% latanoprost solution by Thea Pharma, Inc. The drop, called Iyuzeh by the company, is made without any of the common ophthalmic solution preservatives including benzalkonium chloride. It was approved to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
reviewofoptometry.com

Retinal Detachment May Result From Presbyopia Drop Treatment

Three cases of retinal detachment associated with use of pilocarpine eye drops were identified in this study. Photo: Michael Trottini, OD, and Michael DelGiodice, OD. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and...

