ophthalmologytimes.com
AI model shows accuracy in distinguishing mild/severe TED from normal tissue
Researchers are looking for improved detection of disease in patients. Researchers are currently looking for improved detection of thyroid eye disease in patients. A deep learning model for thyroid eye disease (TED) may improve disease detection and outline the need or referrals to oculoplastic surgeons and endocrinologists to ensure that patients diagnosed with the disease receive earlier treatment to prevent permanent disability and vision loss, according to Paul Zhou, MD.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?
In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
findingfarina.com
Eye Floaters – Symptoms and Recommended Treatments
Floaters in the eyes can be a very common problem. They are caused by various factors, including a tear or detachment in the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue that lines the inner eye. There are many treatments for these types of floaters. These treatments can include eye drops, a great way to treat floaters, and surgery, which can help patients who suffer from floaters.
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
Healthline
Does Red Light Therapy Help Your Eyes for Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a progressive eye disease. Red light therapy might help slow the decline. Red light therapy is gaining popularity for a variety of uses, including cosmetic skin care and wound healing. New research indicates that it may be useful in treating macular degeneration, too. But more studies are needed to measure the full effect and safety of red light as an eye therapy.
MedicalXpress
Diagnostic accuracy high in emergency departments: Report
Diagnostic accuracy is high in the emergency department, with about 5.7 percent of patients misdiagnosed, according to a report published Dec. 15 by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. David E. Newman-Toker, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University Evidence-based Practice Center in Baltimore, and colleagues examined diagnostic errors...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Treating persistent macular holes with heavy silicone oil
Best-corrected visual acuity and minimum linear diameter before surgery may be indicators for anatomical success. Injection of heavy silicone oil to treat persistent, full-thickness macular holes is safe and effective. The preoperative best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and the minimum linear diameter may predict the anatomic success,1 according to Dr Tibor Lohmann, MD, lead author from the Department of Ophthalmology, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany.
physiciansweekly.com
Edoxaban for the Prevention of Thromboembolism in Cardiac Disease Children
The following is a summary of “Edoxaban for Thromboembolism Prevention in Pediatric Patients With Cardiac Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Cardiology by Portman, et al. Low molecular weight heparins or vitamin K antagonists are part of standard of care (SOC) anticoagulation for thromboembolism (TE) prophylaxis...
docwirenews.com
Comparing Biologic Therapies for Asthma
In a recent study led by Dr. Tyler Pitre, researchers sought to compare the efficacy of biologic asthma treatments. Based on their analysis, they concluded tezepelumab and dupilumab effectively reduced asthma exacerbations; however, biologics did not significantly improve exacerbations in patients with low eosinophils, the team noted. Their findings were published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
physiciansweekly.com
Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake
The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
cgtlive.com
BAFFR-targeted CAR-T Demonstrates Complete Response in First Patient With B-NHL in Phase 1 Trial
PeproMene Bio’s PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells), an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05370430), produced a complete response (CR) in the first patient treated. PMB-CT01 is intended to target...
reviewofoptometry.com
First PF Latanoprost Eye Drop Hits the Market
Thea Pharma recently announced the approval of the first preservative-free latanoprost eye drop for open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Preservative-free eye drops are increasingly being preferred by patients and clinicians due to their low side effect profile and minimized impact on the ocular surface. Now, glaucoma patients on drop therapy can also reap the benefits of a preservative-free formula following the recent FDA approval of a new 0.005% latanoprost solution by Thea Pharma, Inc. The drop, called Iyuzeh by the company, is made without any of the common ophthalmic solution preservatives including benzalkonium chloride. It was approved to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
reviewofoptometry.com
Retinal Detachment May Result From Presbyopia Drop Treatment
Three cases of retinal detachment associated with use of pilocarpine eye drops were identified in this study. Photo: Michael Trottini, OD, and Michael DelGiodice, OD. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and...
