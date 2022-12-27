Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Offering Combo Tickets to Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown with John Cena and Other Top Superstars
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The dark segment after Friday’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa saw Cena take the mic to address the crowd until he was attacked Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Rises In Overnight Ratings
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.44 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.21 million viewers. SmackDown stayed the same in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster
Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco explained why he never got to be part of the main roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Brisco mentioned his history in FCW and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. Here are the highlights:. His...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bushiroad CEO Says There Is A Possibility Sasha Banks Will Be At The Tokyo Dome
Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:. “There is a possibility that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Looks Back On Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career
During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The match took place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Triple H won the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. A fan mentioned that it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Passed on Signing Dralistico
WWE reportedly passed on signing Dralistico. Dragon Lee announced that he had signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday night. This was the first title reign for the brothers together in AAA, but Lee relinquished the title with his WWE NXT announcement.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
AEW Dynamite – 1STBANK Center, Broomfield CO – 4,229 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – 13,017 sold. WWE didn’t hold a Raw event and instead aired a best-of episode while SmackDown featured the return of John Cena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Video of GUNTHER and Other WWE Stars Discussing Their MSG Debuts from Earlier This Week
Monday’s annual post-Christmas live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw several Superstars make their debuts at The World’s Most Famous Arena. As seen in the video below, WWE released footage of the following Superstars discussing and/or making their MSG debuts this past Monday night – Imperium, Karrion Kross, Legado del Fantasma, Madcap Moss, Solo Sikoa, Ridge Holland, and Hit Row.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Great-O-Khan Thinks NJPW Can Step Up Their Game For Wrestler Entrances
The Great-O-Khan is ready for NJPW to step up its game. The United Empire member discussed this topic while chatting with the SPICE Outlet, where he expressed his hope that NJPW would improve wrestler entrances, as he thinks they are all pretty basic and an area that the promotion could certainly highlight its talent more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
Comments / 0