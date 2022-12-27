Read full article on original website
Eddie Dean
3d ago
It’s obvious he had been drinking whether it was his fault or not he should’ve stayed on the scene what a coward what an example to your children if you have any what a pathetic piece of crap what a poor example for a man
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Related
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Former Milford Police Chief charged in reckless endangerment incident
A man who once served as Police Chief of Milford is charged with making several threats, and shooting at three different cars. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report that a man had walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag, and called a relative saying he was going to shoot someone. The gunfire occurred when family members approached him. No one who was driving the vehicles was struck and no injuries were reported.
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police advise people to drive sober on New Year's Eve and Day, 30% of fatal accidents involved alcohol in 2021
As of Wednesday, Delaware’s traffic fatalities stand at 167. This is up from 137 last year, and Delaware State Police are urging people to drive sober on New Year's Eve to prevent an end-of-year spike in deaths on the road. DSP spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto says 30% of...
Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say
State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene. An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said. Witnesses...
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
WBOC
Man Killed in Willards Crash
WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
WMDT.com
Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead
Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
Cape Gazette
Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes
A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
phl17.com
Idaho murders suspect arrested in PA
Breaking news: A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Reports say the suspect was found near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. According to the Associated press, “arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan...
Cape Gazette
Police continue search for man in Millsboro liquor store robbery
Delaware State Police continue to search for a man who robbed a Millsboro liquor store Dec. 15. Police responded about 9:48 p.m. to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
WGMD Radio
Photos Released from Armed Robbery at Millsboro Liquor Store Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police need your help identifying and finding the person who committed an armed robbery of the East Coast Liquors store in Millsboro earlier this month. The incident happened On December 15th, 2022 at about 9:48 p.m., when someone went into the store and demanded money. Detectives were able to get photos of the suspect and vehicle, which are pictured below.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police launch new program to attract female aviators
Delaware State Police announced a new program to encourage more women to consider becoming helicopter pilots. The inaugural Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar was inspired by the Delaware State Police’s first and only female pilot, Corporal Carol Parton. DSP Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh said Parton...
Delaware State Police say man found dead in car wreck was shot
Troopers were called to a report of a car in the woods off Route 896 in Glasgow just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 22