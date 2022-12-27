MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO