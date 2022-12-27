Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs. ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Blackwater River holds a special place in my heart, because it’s the one Florida river where I very nearly drowned. I was a kid, and my Boy Scout troop was camped on the riverbank. I was wading across the river when the current snatched my feet out from under me. At the last second, […] The post Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Pensacola receives $637,000 grant to build multi-use path
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The City of Pensacola has received a $637,060 funding grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to build a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park, which will improve connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community.
Brett Robinson asks for variance on new Phoenix Key complex
Developer wants permission to pump water into the Gulf during foundation work. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Brett Robinson is seeking a variance so the developer can “dewater” a site east of Perdido Pass where two new condo towers are planned. The council will meet...
What will be open, closed on Jan. 2 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy, flooding rain expected today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.
Severe Threat Done this Evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
utv44.com
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Orange Beach, Alabama?
Nothing quite takes the excitement (and, let’s face it, the fun) out of a vacation like an airport, does it? When you finally escape the airport and take off, you spend the entire flight thinking about the airport you are about to land in and how much stress that is going to bring.
utv44.com
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
Fairhope’s New Year’s Eve Street Party: Everything you need to know
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Like several other cities along the Gulf Coast, Fairhope is hosting a street party to bring in the New Year. The night will get started at 8:30 p.m. on the corner of Fairhope avenue and Church Street with the City Party Band. The event will include children’s activities and a football […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Humane Society staff worked Wednesday to move all animals from the shelter, the latest development in the escalating conflict between the PHS Board of Directors and its workers that leaves the shelter empty and largely unstaffed. More News from WRBL A vocal group of staff, volunteers and fosters allege Board President Gerald […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation
Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, Established in 2020 is a Nonprofit surrounded by helping Teen/ Young Adult Parents from the ages 13-23(Mothers, Fathers & Pregnant Youth) in Mobile, Alabama, & surrounding areas. Their Mission is to provide Teen/Young Adult Parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives. Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the Youths, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, Toxic Relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation was founded in 2018 by Founder/Director Latonya Patterson who was inspired by her son who became a father at 17 years old. Observing the struggles him and his son’s mother endured made Latonya Patterson seek Change towards making a DIFFERENCE in her community with young parents.
WALA-TV FOX10
Winning Mega Millions numbers announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million. --- Download the FOX10...
WEAR
Troopers: Driver falls asleep at wheel on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, crashes into trees
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver who fell asleep and drove into oncoming traffic in Santa Rosa County Wednesday morning survived unharmed. FHP says a car crossed over the median on I-10 around 5:15 a.m. at mile marker 42. The vehicle ended up in the opposite lane before crashing...
