Seattle Children’s Hospital Buys 468,000 SQFT Office Property, Providence Headquarters in Renton for $84MM

Two major health providers were involved in a recent transaction that saw several facilities and a vacant plot of land trade hands in Renton, according to King County public records. Seattle Children’s Hospital purchased a four-building office park and two other buildings from Providence Health & Services for $84 million, or approximately $179 per square foot. A 9.5-acre vacant lot was also included in the deal. The site was Providence’s Washington headquarters.
Transnational Management Buys Greentree Plaza Retail Center in Everett for $23.7MM

SEATTLE – Dec. 29, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Greentree Plaza, an 83,035-sq.-ft. shopping center in Everett, Washington. Transnational Management acquired the property for $23.7 million. Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau with CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller, ACF Property Management. Located at 305-505...
