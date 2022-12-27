Two major health providers were involved in a recent transaction that saw several facilities and a vacant plot of land trade hands in Renton, according to King County public records. Seattle Children’s Hospital purchased a four-building office park and two other buildings from Providence Health & Services for $84 million, or approximately $179 per square foot. A 9.5-acre vacant lot was also included in the deal. The site was Providence’s Washington headquarters.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO