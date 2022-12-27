ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750

While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Layoff planned at Goldman Sachs in January, says CEO

US-based financial services group Goldman Sachs is preparing for a new round of layoff in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported citing CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street giant’s chief revealed the plan in his year-end message to staff stating that the redundancies are aimed at helping the bank deal with the economic turmoil.
Baby Formula Imports to Face Tariffs Again in 2023 - WSJ

(Reuters) -Imported baby formula would be subject to tariffs again in the new year after the expiration of exemptions implemented amid a nationwide shortage, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The shortage that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues worsened in February when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S....
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever

Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
Tesla shares down 70% for the year; Morgan Stanley cuts price target

FREMONT -- Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.Year-to-date, the stock is down about 70%. Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday said that the company's sliding stock price represents a buying opportunity, but they cut its price target from $330 per share to $250. Tesla shares are trading at $122, with the stock up about 8% Thursday. Morgan Stanley still believes the company is somewhat undervalued as a result...
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022

Wall Street has wrapped up its worst year since 2008 with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P all finishing down for 2022. NBC News’ Brian Cheung puts the markets in perspective and predicts what to expect in the new year. Dec. 30, 2022.

