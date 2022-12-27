Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
The S&P 500 will plunge in 2023 as a US recession hits, companies lower their earnings outlooks and the Fed's tightening causes pain, the banks predict.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
privatebankerinternational.com
Layoff planned at Goldman Sachs in January, says CEO
US-based financial services group Goldman Sachs is preparing for a new round of layoff in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported citing CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street giant’s chief revealed the plan in his year-end message to staff stating that the redundancies are aimed at helping the bank deal with the economic turmoil.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
US News and World Report
Baby Formula Imports to Face Tariffs Again in 2023 - WSJ
(Reuters) -Imported baby formula would be subject to tariffs again in the new year after the expiration of exemptions implemented amid a nationwide shortage, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The shortage that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues worsened in February when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S....
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever
Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Meta, And How Elon Musk Is Reacting To Tesla Stock Plunge
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The final week of trading in 2022 ended with a whimper as all three major indexes finished lower. The S&P 500 inched down by 0.14%, the Dow Industrials fell by 0.17% and the Nasdaq fell by 0.30% for the week.
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
Tesla shares down 70% for the year; Morgan Stanley cuts price target
FREMONT -- Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.Year-to-date, the stock is down about 70%. Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday said that the company's sliding stock price represents a buying opportunity, but they cut its price target from $330 per share to $250. Tesla shares are trading at $122, with the stock up about 8% Thursday. Morgan Stanley still believes the company is somewhat undervalued as a result...
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022
Wall Street has wrapped up its worst year since 2008 with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P all finishing down for 2022. NBC News’ Brian Cheung puts the markets in perspective and predicts what to expect in the new year. Dec. 30, 2022.
Comments / 0