KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO