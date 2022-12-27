ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg murder investigation

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fourth suspect in deadly November shooting has been arrested. Deputies say the 15 year old male suspect was arrested in Berkeley Co. and charged with murder. Investigators say the juvenile is one of four suspects...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Man dead after tree cutting accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Fireworks safety, Firework views

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at what’s happening in your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. You can ring in the new year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display at the State house Saturday night!. The best viewing area will be...
COLUMBIA, SC

