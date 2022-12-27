Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff. Kershaw County Coroner David West said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
WIS-TV
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
live5news.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
abccolumbia.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg murder investigation
Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fourth suspect in deadly November shooting has been arrested. Deputies say the 15 year old male suspect was arrested in Berkeley Co. and charged with murder. Investigators say the juvenile is one of four suspects...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
wach.com
Man dead after tree cutting accident
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
wach.com
One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
18 more units at Colony Apartments opened to residents as inspections continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ongoing evacuation affecting hundreds of residents at Colony Apartments in Columbia continues but units are gradually being reopened. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, 293 residents were ordered to evacuate earlier this week due to heat and water problems as well as gas leaks. The...
WLTX.com
Fire on Tradd Street in Columbia kills one
Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.
WIS-TV
Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Fireworks safety, Firework views
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at what’s happening in your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. You can ring in the new year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display at the State house Saturday night!. The best viewing area will be...
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City officials respond to colony apartments being evacuated. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
