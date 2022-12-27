Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Potential deadline extension for city commissions
The Chaska City Council addressed a lack of applicants for open positions on various commissions at the Dec. 19 city council meeting, particularly for the planning commission. As noted in City Administrator Matt Podhradsky’s biweekly report, the positions that will be filled before the Chaska City Council Meeting in February include:
City clears homeless encampment near Quarry shopping center
MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis was shut down on Friday. The encampment was originally scheduled to close on Wednesday, but a city spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that officials postponed its closure over a potential "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff.
swnewsmedia.com
City urges following winter parking rules
The weather outside has been frightful, and by following Chaska’s winter parking rules, the community can keep the roads clean and safe for all. Following the city’s guidelines ensures that plows are able to “clear more of the street in an efficient manner versus having to try to come back and clean up when cars finally move,” said Kevin Wright, Chaska communications manager.
Highway 169 pedestrian bridge to eliminate major gap in regional trail system
Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A pedestrian and bicycle bridge planned for Shakopee next year will offer a new connection to the Minnesota Valley State Trail and other routes in the regional network. Construction on the Highway 169 overpass bridge is expected to begin in March and...
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Homeless encampment near Quarry Center remains open
The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis was supposed to clear out by Wednesday, but city leaders postponed the decision
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 19-22
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 19-22. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 21: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Parks and Recreation reminds of sledding etiquette
Carver County Parks & Recreation sent an email Dec. 21 reminding residents to follow sledding etiquette when enjoying the Lake Waconia and Lake Minnewashta Regional Park hills. To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, the public is reminded to:. Walk up the hill on the designated trail. Wait for others...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023
New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on Sunday this year, so many businesses and government agencies will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday. Local, state and federal offices. Most city, county, state and federal...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
ccxmedia.org
Down in the Valley’s Crystal Location Closes its Doors on Saturday
“It’s been a great run with a lot of great support in this year,” said General Manager Scott Farrell. “Twenty-five years of some really good biz, and being a part of the community here has been great.”. Farrell says there are sales underway on music, clothing and...
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
