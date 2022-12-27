On Christmas night at about 6:00, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies were called to Route 84 in rural Fulton for a single vehicle accident. When deputies arrived, they discovered that a northbound vehicle had struck a female pedestrian. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Clinton Iowa where she was pronounced deceased. The identity of the female victim is not known, but it is believed she was not from this area.

