Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Every customer visiting McDonald's drive-thru at Arden Hills, Minnesota, is greeted by high-school graduate Daniel Marshall and they absolutely love it. "He really brightens my day," says a customer driving by. Daniel Marshall, who's autistic, has found the perfect job. The 22-year-old greets customers starting out with "BA, DA, BA, DA, DA!” mimicking the familiar McDonald’s jingle, before addressing them as “boss,” “captain,” "superstar," and "rockstar,” among other things. He likes to customize tunes once he learns the customer's name. He even sings out their order and keeps them entertained as they wait for it. “This guy is great," said Mark Lozano, listening to Marshall sing from the driver’s seat of his SUV, reported Kare 11. “Thank you so much for choosing Arden Hills McDonald's,” Marshall can be heard telling leaving customers, before greeting the next without breaking stride. “My name is Daniel. How are you today?"

