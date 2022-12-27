thought this was just common knowledge? Everyone I've ever known has been told this! At home for a special occasion or something maybe, but out at a bar hell no! in my opinion everything needs to be legal by 18, but that's because you can go fight for this country but can't smoke, or drink to ease tension every once and a while even while risking your life.
I believe if you ate old enough to fight for our country you should be able to drink or smoke cigarettes if you choose to before my daughter went to boot camp at 18 I took her to Wisconsin shot some darts played pool had a few drinks had a few shots Sang some karaoke made lots of memories she went to boot camp a week later she headed over seas to war I hold those memories close!!! but in Wisconsin if your a minor I had to buy the drink and physically hand it to her the bartenders can not had the minor a drink only the parent the minor can start drinking in bars in Wisconsin at 16 if they parents want to serve their child a drink!! but Minnesota is 21 thank God Wisconsin is our neighboring state not that far from where I live!!
I don't think it's right for them to drink in a bar for sure even with parents! The bar could be liable and get in big trouble if caught serving them. At home with parents isn't cool either but parents can get in trouble also and have if something happens. If parents are dumb enough to let it happen, that is up to them.
