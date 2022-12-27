Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study shows cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels. . The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, uses a rodent model to pinpoint two different parts of the...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Seven Ways to Ward Off Dementia
Dementia is something that many people are well too aware of; perhaps they’ve had a family member, partner, or friend who has suffered from this debilitating condition. There are certain factors that can put you at risk for getting dementia, and one of them is having type 2 diabetes. This may sound scary, but there’s a silver lining: You can take steps to prevent it by focusing on healthy lifestyle habits.
Here's how to treat Stiff Person Syndrome, the neurological condition that Céline Dion was diagnosed with that affects her voice
Céline Dion announced on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological condition that affects her muscles, voice, and more.
The deadly type of stroke increasing among younger and middle-aged adults according to researchers
New cases of debilitating and often fatal strokes that cause bleeding in the brain have increased in the United States, rising even faster among the young to the elderly than among the elderly, according to new research.
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
scitechdaily.com
Age-Related Memory Loss: New Study Uncovers Why We Forget Personal Interactions
One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don’t understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published recently in the journal Aging Cell.
How much memory loss is normal with ageing?
You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping at the same intersection, struggling to remember if you need to turn left or right. Many occasions in everyday life can make us question whether lapses in memory are normal, a sign of cognitive decline, or even the beginning of dementia. Our first instinct might be that it’s due to deterioration in our brains. And it’s true that like the rest of our body, our brain cells shrink when we get older. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store...
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study
A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.
Comments / 0