Kiran Pun: Three further arrests after man missing for four weeks
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 21-year-old...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Wallasey shooting: Elle Edwards murder suspect recalled to prison
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a Christmas Eve pub shooting has been recalled to prison, police have said. Elle Edwards, 26, was not thought to have been the target when she was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey. A man, 30, of Tranmere,...
Couple 'reunited forever' as man dies two weeks after fiancée
A man has died two weeks after his fiancée was fatally injured in a fire at their home. Kieran Naylor, 33, passed away on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries in the blaze on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December. Kieran’s fiancee, Rebecca Foster, died the day...
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
Man left with serious facial injuries after attack in Plymouth
A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was "repeatedly punched" in an unprovoked attack in Plymouth. The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked by two unknown men while walking home on Trelawney Avenue in the St Budeaux area of the city, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
Frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles among animals rescued in 2022
A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among animals rescued from the trickiest situations in 2022. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most...
Police say no crime committed after Renfrewshire rape report
Detectives investigating allegations that a woman was raped on a cycle path in Renfrewshire have said no crime was committed. Police Scotland had earlier confirmed officers were trying to trace a man in his 20s. It followed a report that a 41-year-old had been subjected to a serious sex assault...
Belfast: Woman dies in car crash on Newtownards Road
A 51-year old woman has died after a car crash in east Belfast. The black Ford Fiesta crashed on the Upper Newtownards Road at Ballyhackamore shortly before 08:50 GMT on Friday. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police are investigating...
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
RSPCA: Most 'weird and wonderful' animal rescues of 2022
A frog that travelled 4,000 miles (6,400km) in a bunch of bananas was among one of the strangest animal rescues of the year, according to the RSPCA. In 2022, its officers responded to some "weird and wonderful" animal rescues. The charity was called to thousands of incidents where birds, wildlife,...
Clerkenwell stabbing death: Boy, 16, arrested at Gatwick
A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of murdering another boy aged 16. Jamaly Samba Baibu died at the scene of the double stabbing on Seward Street in Clerkenwell on 20 December. Another boy, also 16, received non-life threatening injuries. The latest arrest, on Thursday...
Lampeter: Inquiry into death of Emily Tredwell-Scott, 8, ongoing
Investigations are continuing into the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl. The youngster, who died in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 22 December, has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police as Emily Tredwell-Scott. Police said the Ceredigion coroner had "accepted jurisdiction of the case". Described as a sudden death, it came as health...
Darlington family's home destroyed in Christmas burglary
A family have been forced to move out of their home after it was ransacked, flooded and "destroyed" on Christmas Eve, police said. The home, in Blackmoor Close, Darlington, was flooded after suspects blocked sinks and left the taps running, causing ceilings to collapse. The family had been away visiting...
