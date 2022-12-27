How many people can run for mayor of Denver? The final answer has yet to be determined — the deadline to file for candidacy is January 19, and ballots will be mailed in March for the April 4 general election, with a probable runoff already scheduled for June 6. That runoff is highly likely owing to the sheer number of candidates currently in the field; if no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will match up in the runoff. Given that there are more than twenty candidates announced so far, that’s virtually a lock. The technical term for this many mayoral candidates is, we believe, a “shit-ton.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO