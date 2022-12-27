Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
4d ago
Biden and his Not Great Reset agenda has as part of it to crush small businesses and elevate large corporations who donate tons to politicians. Wonder how many of Biden's Cartel members have a piece of the action?
Reply
2
John Macek
4d ago
Sad for West Word losing an advertiser you mean. That's all the publication is anymore. A pot rag.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Related
Westword
Ten Resolutions for Denver in 2023
Last year, we offered up ten resolutions for Denver for what was then the brand-spanking-new year of 2022, which promised — or so we hoped — to kick the collective horror-show butt of 2020 and 2021. How much of that came to pass? Well, some. The city has done a good job in the Shared Streets Initiative and supporting the restaurant-patio culture of Denver, which is a lot of what the 16th Street Mall updates will help achieve.
Westword
Social Equity Rules Proved the Remedy for This Denver Dispensary
The southeastern corner of Denver is low on retail cannabis, and a new dispensary at 1052 South Quebec Street is out to remedy that. Green Remedy opened in the Virginia Vale neighborhood on November 21. The family enterprise is owned by longtime Denver entrepreneur Curtis Washington, with his son, Jordan Brooks, overseeing the daily operations. Although Washington had leased one of his properties to a dispensary years ago, he'd never participated in Colorado's cannabis industry — but Jordan had.
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
Westword
Danico, Now the Closest Brewery to DIA, Is Off to a Strong Start
Nikki Harwood and Dave Lotierzo wanted to open a brewery for a long time. The two would go out after work at Anheuser Busch in Fort Collins, grabbing drinks with other supervisors. “We rotated shifts, so sometimes we’d get off at 7 a.m. and go out for a beer — breakfast and beer,” recalls Harwood. “It was a lot of New Belgium and Odell, but then Equinox opened up. All of us talked about how one day when we made it, we’d all band together and start a brewery ourselves.”
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30
The last week of the year brought a lot of heavy snow but just a trio openings and closings. New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Westword
The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022
It was a tumultuous year for the Denver media scene. As documented in Westword's media archive, the last twelve months have been marked by tragic passings, including the death of beloved sportscaster Les Shapiro; courageous health battles, such as weather forecaster Kathy Sabine's very public fight against skin cancer; and enough comings and goings to leave the average news-and-information consumer feeling thoroughly confused.
Westword
Seven Resolutions for Denver Mayoral Candidates in 2023
How many people can run for mayor of Denver? The final answer has yet to be determined — the deadline to file for candidacy is January 19, and ballots will be mailed in March for the April 4 general election, with a probable runoff already scheduled for June 6. That runoff is highly likely owing to the sheer number of candidates currently in the field; if no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will match up in the runoff. Given that there are more than twenty candidates announced so far, that’s virtually a lock. The technical term for this many mayoral candidates is, we believe, a “shit-ton.”
The best Colorado restaurant, visited by Guy Fieri: report
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Comments / 3