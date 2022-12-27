Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
fordauthority.com
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
Carscoops
Here’s How Fast Super SUVs Are When Compared To A Real Supercar
The laws of physics indicate that big heavy tall vehicles shouldn’t naturally be as quick as sleeker, smaller, lighter ones. Of course, when you do enough clever engineering, you can flip that idea on its ear. And in the drag race film below we get a peek at just how audacious modern super SUVs really are in a straight line.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Blower Kits Offer Big Boost From a Name You Wouldn’t Expect
Do you like mass quantities of street-legal horsepower that you can bolt to your engine in an afternoon? Aftermarket supercharger kits have been around for a while, and you probably know most of the big players in the market, like Procharger, TorqStorm, Vortech, Whipple, and Kenne-Bell. But there is a new player in the bolt-on smog-legal supercharger game (if you count four years of history in business as "new") and it's a name you may know, albeit for something completely different: Hamburger's Superchargers.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
Carscoops
Honda Needs To Fix Over 200,000 Hybrids In China
Honda is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles in China because of brake pedal sensor issues. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that impacted vehicles have a lubricating oil that was introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process. This oil could trigger issues with the sensors over time.
Carscoops
Finally, A Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato You Just Might Be Able To Afford
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has teamed up with Italian premium bicycle manufacturer 3T. The result of their collaboration is a bike called the 3T Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato. Here’s what you get for your $15,000. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Huracán Sterrato is...
Carscoops
Production Mengshi M-Terrain Looks Like The Lovechild Of A Hummer And An FJ Cruiser
The Mengshi M-Terrain EV has been uncovered in production guise in China, revealing an SUV that makes the GMC Hummer EV seems a little tame. Built for Dongfeng’s Mengshi brand, the M-Terrain is just about as crazy as SUVs go, regardless of whether they have electric powertrains or not. It has a very similar design to the concept unveiled earlier this year but does benefit from some alterations to make it more suitable for use on the road.
Pinkbike.com
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied In Rose Gold With Winter Wheels
As the year comes to an end, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the debut of the facelifted compact models that are expected in 2023. Among them, the Mercedes-Benz GLB made a new spy appearance during winter testing, hiding its minor visual updates with patches of camouflage. Our spy photographers caught...
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Carscoops
Owners Of Both EV And ICE Cars Choose Electric For Vast Majority Of Journeys, Says Study
For a long time, it seemed like general wisdom held that electric vehicle owners should also keep a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine, just in case. But a new survey suggests that people who do own the two types of vehicles don’t really need both. Zap-Map, a...
ctemag.com
Turning center turns heads at racing show
At this year’s PRI Show, Mazak demonstrated the Kentucky-designed and built QT-Ez 12MY Turning Center that was designed to give job shops and other manufacturers affordable access to Mazak technology and engineering expertise. The QT-Ez 12MY is a horizontal turning machine with a 12" chuck, milling, and Y-axis off-centerline...
This Truck’s Frame Has Seen Better Days
It’s common knowledge that a rusty chassis is dangerous but this test shows us how far it can go. Have you ever bought a vehicle without 100% checking to make sure it didn’t have any major issues? Come on, you can be honest. We’re always taught to thoroughly check every vehicle that we may potentially purchase but sometimes we get a little ahead of ourselves with a vehicle that has just a couple more problems than we imagined. That was sort of the case for one YouTube channel that saw it as an opportunity for a little bit of scientific experimentation.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Going Up For Auction Next Month
Ford knocked it out of the park with the 2024 Mustang and you can score the very first one next month. As part of the automaker’s commitment to giving back, Ford has teamed up with Barrett-Jackson to auction the first 2024 Mustang GT Fastback (VIN 001) on January 28th. 100% of the hammer price will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which seeks to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
How To Easily Swap A Two-Prong For A Three-Prong Outlet
To upgrade your two-prong electrical outlet, you don't need to opt for a full rewiring of your house. Rather, you could DIY to a three-prong outlet yourself.
