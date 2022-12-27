Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
ComicBook
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
