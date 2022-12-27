ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated. FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details...
Make Curbing Allergies, Asthma Your New Year's Resolution

Make Curbing Allergies, Asthma Your New Year's Resolution

SATURDAY, Dec. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Keeping allergies and asthma in check in the new year is a resolution worth keeping. With 2023 dawning, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology offers some suggestions for keeping symptoms under control all year long. "More than 50 million people in...
Neighbors Make the Difference for Isolated Chinese-American Seniors

Neighbors Make the Difference for Isolated Chinese-American Seniors. THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in tight-knit communities where neighbors are connected to one another helped improve health outcomes for older Chinese Americans, a new study found. Rutgers University researchers used data from a study of more than 3,100...
