US News and World Report
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
Hong Kong Eyeing Jan 8 to Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong is working to resume quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as Jan. 8, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Chan, the city's No.2 official, said quotas will be set in the first stage of the plan...
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
'Smoke Everywhere': Survivors of Cambodia Casino Blaze Recount Chaotic Scenes
ARANYAPRATHET, Thailand (Reuters) - When Nunthida Kongreung heard a huge fire had broken out at a Cambodian border town casino-hotel, she started calling her parents who were on vacation there, but nobody answered. When finally someone called back, it was a rescue worker who had found their bodies, slumped against...
Chinese State Media Seek to Reassure Public Over COVID-19
WUHAN (Reuters) - Thousands of Chinese took to the streets to mark the New Year as authorities and state media sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the country was under control and nearing its peak. Though many people in major cities have continued to isolate...
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Faces Retaliation for Provocations
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday that North Korea will continue to conduct constant nuclear and missile provocations, and the South's military should respond with clear retaliation, his office said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Two Migrants Die, 232 Rescued After Boat Capsizes off Lebanon
CAIRO (Reuters) -Two migrants died and 232 others were rescued after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese Army said. Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said.
Blast Outside Kabul's Military Airport, Multiple Casualties -Interior Ministry
KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
Aid Groups: Afghans Will Die Because of Ban on Women in NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Major aid agencies on Thursday warned that Afghans will die because of the Taliban order banning women from working at nongovernmental groups, and stressed that female staff are crucial for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance across war-battered Afghanistan. The dire prediction came after the...
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in a city east of Cairo a day earlier in which two policemen and a civilian were killed, the group said on its telegram account. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint...
Gunmen Kill Two Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the...
Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
U.N. Asks World Court to Give Opinion on Israel's Occupation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas the Palestinians want for a state...
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
China's Top Diplomat Calls for 'Dialogue', Cooperation With U.S.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and the United States must pursue dialogue rather than confrontation and avoid the mistakes made during the Cold War, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday in his first public comments since his appointment as head of the ruling Communist Party's foreign affairs office. Wang...
Bulgaria Protests to Russia After Journalist Grozev Put on Wanted List
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria protested to Russia on Thursday for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list, with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article...
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
Taiwan President Offers China Help to Deal With COVID Surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began...
Xi Says COVID Control Is Entering New Phase as Cases Surge After Reopening
WUHAN/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first comments to the public on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
