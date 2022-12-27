ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game

With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stetson Bennett never should have been Georgia’s QB1, but he thrived anyway

For the bulk of his football career, Stetson Bennett has been an afterthought. Bennett was a three-star recruit coming out of Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, described by 247 Sports as a quarterback “likely maxed out in terms of manageable bulk.” He entertained scholarship offers from Massachusetts and Middle Tennessee State, but decided to enroll at Georgia as a priority walk-on.
ATHENS, GA
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Why the NFL is set for a historic QB carousel in 2023

If you’re a fan of a team with an established quarterback: Congratulations. Seriously. We are fast approaching one of the wildest QB shifts in recent memory, with over a third of the NFL either in need of a new passer, or being in the market for one in the next year or so. Couple this with potential retirements and coaching changes impacting organizational direction and we really could see as much as HALF the NFL needing a new starting QB moving forward.
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
NFL and NFLPA find no violation in handling of latest Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on Saturday indicating that following an investigation, no violations were found regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion. The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a head injury during the Dolphins’ Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. While Tagovailoa finished the game. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel informed the media the next day that Tagovailoa had been placed in the concussion protocol.
MIAMI, FL
Does defense really win NBA Finals?

There’s a long-held belief around the NBA that if you have a top-10 offensive rating (points scored per 100 possessions) and a top-10 defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), that you’re a title contender. Certainly, being top-10 in both categories is a sign of a good team, maybe even a very good to great team. But is being top-10 in both offense and defense a requirement to play in the NBA Finals? That history is a little more jumbled.
The best sporting events of 2022, ranked

Everyone loves “end-of-year” lists. And here at SB Nation, we are no different. It’s only natural to put together a list of the best games, matches, races, and events from the past year? Our writers spent the past few weeks looking back at the year that was, coming together to nominate, and then rank, the best contests in the world of sports from 2022.
Athletes of 2022, in memoriam

With 2022 coming to a close it’s important to remember those we’ve lost during this difficult year. The world of sports said goodbye to legends of the game, iconic broadcasters who changed our lives, and young athletes tragically taken from us far too soon. Every one of these...
