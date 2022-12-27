Hunter Gets Busted Touching The Balls Of A Deer Rear-End Mount In Hilarious Video

It doesn’t get much better than this.

Well, for the guy who got caught I’m sure it does…

There’s nothing better than spending some time with the boys to blow off some steam. And deer camp might be the greatest way of all. Something hilarious just always seems to pop off when you and the boys are polishing off some beers after a long day of getting skunked.

Deer mounts are a great way to show respect to an amazing animal that you had the chance to harvest. It’s a way to display their beauty and have a memory sitting right in front of you every day. Some of the mounts can be just made for laughs though, which is hard not to appreciate as well.

The mount is definitely one of those. It’s only the rear end with its farm parts sticking right out in the open for the whole world to see. And of course, it’s strategically placed in the bathroom of the cabin.

The camera view turns into the bathroom where it is placed and shows one of the boys gently stroking the balls of this poor mount.

The man slowly turns around and laugh hysterically as he sees his buddy filming. The boys burst out in one of those belly laughs that just has to come naturally.

This is one of those moments they will laugh about forever.