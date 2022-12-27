Read full article on original website
Archuleta Commissioners Clarify ‘Health Department’ Transition Committee
According to a recent email, sent by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners, “there has been some confusion by citizens of Archuleta County regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ request for applications for the County Public Health Department. This notice is to clarify the Commissioners’ intent.”. Archuleta...
EDITORIAL: Goals for 2023, Part Three
We all get to adopt our own New Year’s resolutions at this time of year… if we’re so inclined. But as a community, we typically leave decisions about community-wide ‘goals’ up to elected, appointed, and self-appointed leaders. Commissioners. Council members. Business owners. Board members. Club...
EDITORIAL: Weird News Regarding the STR Fee Battle
The Thursday, December 29 issue of the weekly Pagosa Springs SUN included a front-page headline. Judge strikes down town’s voter-imposed short-term rental fee. The accompanying story was written by reporters Dorothy Elder and Randi Pierce. It began:. In a Dec. 26 order, Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson of the Sixth...
CHAMBER NEWS: Voting Underway for Chamber Board of Directors
Along with closing out the ‘old year’ and welcoming 2023, part of that process is installing three new board of directors to the Chamber’s board of directors, for 3-year terms. Representing a variety of business interests, the Chamber board seeks nominees from various business sectors to give the board a broad representation of the business community. Every year, three board members term out and three new board members come on the board for a three-year term making up a 9-member team.
READY, FIRE, AIM: High Egg Prices Show No Sign of Cracking
That’s how the Butler Eagle newspaper, serving Butler County, Pennsylvania, summarized the egg problem this week. Which would have been funny, if it weren’t so serious. Here in Pagosa Springs, we don’t have a problem with high-priced eggs. We have no eggs, period. Nada. Zip. No eggs.
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
