ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoffs 2023: Georgia vs. TCU Championship Game Odds, Info

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

Michigan vs. TCU: Odds and Score Prediction for Fiesta Bowl 2022

Michigan made its College Football Playoff debut in the 2021 season, and things didn't go nearly as well as the team had hoped. The Wolverines lost by 23 points to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which prevented them from advancing to the CFP National Championship Game. This season, Michigan came...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Tyler Buchner Has CFB Twitter Abuzz as Notre Dame Beats South Carolina in Gator Bowl

It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that. The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bleacher Report

Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report

Iowa LB Jack Campbell's Grandfather William Smith Jr. Dies Before Music City Bowl

Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell helped the Hawkeyes defeat the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, but the 22-year-old received some devastating news afterward. Campbell's grandfather, William Smith Jr., who was 76, died Friday night after a pedestrian-vehicle accident, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. He was...
IOWA CITY, IA
Bleacher Report

No. 2 UConn Upset by No. 22 Xavier 83-73

Connecticut is unbeaten no more. The second-ranked Huskies suffered their first defeat of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season Saturday, losing 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle led the way for the Musketeers with a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds), while Jack Nunge...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Trenton Simpson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson LB

– Impressive athlete with good change of direction and fluid hips. Can mirror and match against running backs and tight ends in man coverage. – Uses his hands well to help stay in phase when playing man coverage or get reroutes when playing underneath in zone coverage. – Has the...
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge

– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Georgia Survives Ohio State and Denies the Day of the CFP Underdog

In the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, lopsided results have been a constant. For every exciting semifinal, the corresponding game brought a blowout score. Never before had both games included a margin of fewer than 17 points. Not only did 2022 feature two close games, this year's semifinals were also on track for the first pair of upsets in the CFP.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy