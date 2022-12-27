ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Brent Aldridge has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the 2023 roster. Eliza Bauers and Abby Meister will join the previously announced signing class of Riley Batta (Rockwell City, IA), Ayvrie Kaiser (Pierre, SD), Corbyn Menz (Delano, MN), Carsyn Mettler (Rapid City, SD), Sara Moberg (Champlin, MN), A’Lailah Perry (Algona, IA), and Morissen Samuels (Harrisburg, SD).

