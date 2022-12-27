Read full article on original website
NSU D-Lineman Named a Finalist for National Award
LITTLE ROCK, AR (NSUWolves.com) – The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings have announced the finalists for the 9th annual Cliff Harris Award. Northern State’s Ian Marshall is the lone finalist from the NSIC. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player, representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
