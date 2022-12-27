Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.

FORT MITCHELL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO