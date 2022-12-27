Read full article on original website
Related
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
WKRC
Historical social security change beginning in January
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
WLWT 5
Coming soon to Kenwood Towne Center: Alo Yoga and Popeyes
CINCINNATI — Several new stores are set to open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. Popular clothing and accessory brand Alo Yoga is listed as "coming soon" on the shopping mall's website. The brand offers a selection of yoga wear and accessories for working out. Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile...
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Mercy Health Expands Primary Care Access on the East Side of Cincinnati
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that the following providers have joined Mercy Health Physicians, expanding access to primary care service
‘We don't have anywhere to go’; Hartwell apartment residents deal with flooding
The flooding comes just a month after residents at the same complex lost water for four days following a water main break.
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens
CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
Fox 19
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
lovelandmagazine.com
New in 2023 at Kings Island
Mason, Ohio – New at the Kings Island amusement park in 2023 will be Adventure Port, “where the myths of an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone have lured travelers from around the globe to a bustling port community.”. Adventure Port is located between...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
Comments / 0