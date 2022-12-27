Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
New iPads, mostly new Apple TV, and old problems — October 2022 in review
Apple revamped itsiPad lineup, lost one designer and briefly regained a previous one, plus Musk bought Twitter. If Apple had its way, the real news of October 2022 would be the launch of the...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook talked App Store laws & user privacy with Japan's PM
On his Pacific rim tour, Apple CEOTim Cook asked the Japanese Prime Minister to think about user protections if the country decides to legislate the distribution of smartphone apps. Following a decision by Europe...
Apple Insider
Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is back in stock for $999
Now in stock and ready to ship, bargain hunters can save $100 on the upgraded M1 Mac mini, plus $20 off AppleCare. This upgraded Mac mini model features Apple's M1 chip, along with 16GB...
Apple Insider
Upgrading your iPad just for external display support isn't for everybody
Enhanced external display support for iPads is here, except Apple made it exclusive to M-series iPads. We explore whether it's worth upgrading from an older model to benefit from the new feature. When iPadOS...
Apple Insider
iPad Pro now has excellent options for professional video editors
With the release of the DaVinci Resolve video editor, theiPad now has many editing apps, and it's become significantly more useful for intensive, pro work. Right from the start of the iPad in 2010,...
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods
Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now. The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi signals?
The strength of a Wi-Fi signal depends on where the router is placed. Even moving the router by a few feet can solve the internet issues you face and ensure a strong signal everywhere in the house.
Apple Insider
Best two-factor authentication apps for iOS 16 in 2023
Two-factor Authentication requires you to use a personal device that isn't the device you're using when you log in to enhance security. Here are the best ones foriOS 16. Given the wide range of...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch can act as reliable & accurate stress indicator
The ECG feature alongside other measurements in theApple Watch can act a basic stress detector, claims a new study. Back in 2020, the then forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 was rumored to include features...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 31: $299 10.2-inch iPad, $999 Mac mini, 43% off 43-inch Samsung Sero QLED TV, more
The biggest deals found today include discounts on refurbished Intel iMacs, 58% off a Champion Power Equipment generator, $30 off an Apple Magic Keyboard, and much more. The AppleInsider team evaluates deals at online...
Apple Insider
Save $150 on this M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD, plus free next day delivery
Apple'supgraded 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is on sale at B&H in a stellar year-end deal with free next day delivery. The AppleInsider Deals Team...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 30: 23% off eufy Home Security Camera System, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $199 & more
The most significant deals we found today include AirPods for $114, $268 for a 55" Roku Smart TV, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $199.99, $597.99 off an LG 16" Laptop, and $349.01 off an iPad Pro 11".
Apple Insider
Otterbox Terrus Apple Watch Band review: Casual and reliable
The Otterbox TerrusApple Watch Band is a simple and hardy silicon band that works great for casual use. The Terrus is made of recycled silicon and features a stainless steel clasp. Available in clay...
Apple Insider
Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 2022 in review on the AppleInsider Podcast
On this year-ending episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts look back at everything Apple launched in 2022 like theMac Studio and Studio Display, software features from WWDC, and more with special guest Jason Aten.
Apple Insider
How to add personalized sound recognition in iOS 16
Personalized sound recognition allows you to receive notifications when youriPhone hears critical sounds you can't. Here's how to use it in iOS 16. Active noise cancellation is effective, but you still sometimes need to...
