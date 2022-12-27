ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

New iPads, mostly new Apple TV, and old problems — October 2022 in review

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple revamped itsiPad lineup, lost one designer and briefly regained a previous one, plus Musk bought Twitter. If Apple had its way, the real news of October 2022 would be the launch of the...
Apple Insider

Tim Cook talked App Store laws & user privacy with Japan's PM

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On his Pacific rim tour, Apple CEOTim Cook asked the Japanese Prime Minister to think about user protections if the country decides to legislate the distribution of smartphone apps. Following a decision by Europe...
Apple Insider

Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is back in stock for $999

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now in stock and ready to ship, bargain hunters can save $100 on the upgraded M1 Mac mini, plus $20 off AppleCare. This upgraded Mac mini model features Apple's M1 chip, along with 16GB...
Apple Insider

Upgrading your iPad just for external display support isn't for everybody

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Enhanced external display support for iPads is here, except Apple made it exclusive to M-series iPads. We explore whether it's worth upgrading from an older model to benefit from the new feature. When iPadOS...
Apple Insider

iPad Pro now has excellent options for professional video editors

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the release of the DaVinci Resolve video editor, theiPad now has many editing apps, and it's become significantly more useful for intensive, pro work. Right from the start of the iPad in 2010,...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
Apple Insider

Best two-factor authentication apps for iOS 16 in 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Two-factor Authentication requires you to use a personal device that isn't the device you're using when you log in to enhance security. Here are the best ones foriOS 16. Given the wide range of...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch can act as reliable & accurate stress indicator

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The ECG feature alongside other measurements in theApple Watch can act a basic stress detector, claims a new study. Back in 2020, the then forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 was rumored to include features...
Apple Insider

Otterbox Terrus Apple Watch Band review: Casual and reliable

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Otterbox TerrusApple Watch Band is a simple and hardy silicon band that works great for casual use. The Terrus is made of recycled silicon and features a stainless steel clasp. Available in clay...
Apple Insider

Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 2022 in review on the AppleInsider Podcast

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this year-ending episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts look back at everything Apple launched in 2022 like theMac Studio and Studio Display, software features from WWDC, and more with special guest Jason Aten.
Apple Insider

How to add personalized sound recognition in iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Personalized sound recognition allows you to receive notifications when youriPhone hears critical sounds you can't. Here's how to use it in iOS 16. Active noise cancellation is effective, but you still sometimes need to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy