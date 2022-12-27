A cemetery has long been a space that provides me with introspection and, oddly, comfort. Yes, it is a place of loss and mourning. It can also evoke feelings of peace, history, and reverence, and glimpses into the lives of those that have lived, toiled, loved, and died. I often wonder who went before us and what their lives were like. What can be learned from the many stories and histories attached to a burial place? What happens if these resting grounds disappear?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO